Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 83.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

