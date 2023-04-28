Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

MCK stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

