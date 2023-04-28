Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.40.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

