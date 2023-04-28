Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -448.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

