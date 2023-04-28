Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

