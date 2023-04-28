CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

