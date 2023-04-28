Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 7.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 754,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.