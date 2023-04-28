Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

