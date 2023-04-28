D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 410 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.