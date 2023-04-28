D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Orla Mining worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 494,216 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Orla Mining Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

