D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 10,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

