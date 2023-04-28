D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Shares of PH opened at $323.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

