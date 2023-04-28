Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

