Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.71.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
