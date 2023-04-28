Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

