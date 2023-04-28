Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $189.25 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $202.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

