Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree Price Performance

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.