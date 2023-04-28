eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $45.56 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

