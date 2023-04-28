Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,977 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.