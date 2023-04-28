Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 294,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

