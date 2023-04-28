Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ENPH stock opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 85.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 217.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

