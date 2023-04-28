Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $230.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

