Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $169.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $227.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 217.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

