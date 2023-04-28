Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

