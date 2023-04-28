Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Etsy stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.