Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,539.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 340,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 323,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

