Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.