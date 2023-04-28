Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,099,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

