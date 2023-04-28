Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

FIS opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 111,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

