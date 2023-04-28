First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.