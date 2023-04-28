First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $12.20 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $89,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

