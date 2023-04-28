Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,347 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $54,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

