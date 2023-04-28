Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Shares of EL stock opened at $245.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.