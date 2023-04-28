Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in PTC by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 1.5 %

PTC stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,111,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,579 shares of company stock worth $58,570,484. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.