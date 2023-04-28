Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of HomeStreet worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.34 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.95.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

