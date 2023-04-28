Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

