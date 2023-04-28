Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.