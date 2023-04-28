Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.