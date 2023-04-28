Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,159 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $16,777,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 296.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 402,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

