Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $167.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.