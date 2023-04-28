Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 130 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Moderna were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $130.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,337 shares of company stock worth $69,205,332. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

