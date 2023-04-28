Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $207.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.