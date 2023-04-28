Glassman Wealth Services Buys 372 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in HP were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

