Glassman Wealth Services Buys 660 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Motors were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

General Motors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

