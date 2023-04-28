Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $37,011.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

