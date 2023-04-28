Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after buying an additional 355,482 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after buying an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 204,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $183.66 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

