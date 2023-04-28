Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in HSBC were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $681.22.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.