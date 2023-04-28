Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $104.77 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.