Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 4.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

