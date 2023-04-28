Glassman Wealth Services Has $63,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Up 1.9 %

EQIX opened at $719.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $698.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.61.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

