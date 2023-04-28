Glassman Wealth Services Has $92,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

