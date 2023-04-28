Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Haleon were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $50,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Announces Dividend

NYSE HLN opened at $8.94 on Friday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

